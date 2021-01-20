Caitlyn Jenner Admits Being Closer to Kylie Than Her Other Kids, Calls Kendall ‘Secretive’

Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner says she shares a better relationship with make-up mogul Kylie Jenner than her other children. Caitlyn has children Burt, 42 and Cassandra, 40, with first wife Chrystie Crownover, and Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37, with second spouse Linda Thompson. Caitlyn also has Kendall, 25 and Kylie, 23, with third wife Kris Jenner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house. We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals – prepared, she doesn’t do them. … But they’re so good! It’s better than a restaurant,” Caitlyn said.

Caitlyn’s good friend Sophia Hutchins often joins her and Kylie for their relaxing evenings together.

“Kylie and Sophia get along very well. So (it’s) Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house – she has some beautiful homes. (We) just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer,” said the 71-year-old.

Caitlyn said that Kendall is secretive.

“Kendall’s not that – she’s always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book. Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she’s just – all the stars came together,” she said.

Caitlyn also helped raise Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob — Kris’ children with late husband Robert Kardashian — and she sees herself in Kendall than her other children.

“She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time,” she told Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast.

“With all my kids, I’m just very blessed. All my kids are great and they’ve all grown up to have their own lives. Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you’re sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia’s gone or whatever. And you’re sitting there going, ‘Wait a second. I’ve got 10 kids. I’ve got 18 grandchildren. I’m sitting here all by myself!’ Nobody’s called, and you’re looking at your phone, and shouldn’t somebody be calling me, you know? What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It’s nothing new,” she summed up.