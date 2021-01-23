Busting Myths About Hair Colouring

People change the colour of their tresses quite often. Hair colour has the power to alter your personality and make you feel like a whole other person altogether. But whether it’s about covering those pesky greys or experiment with new hair colour, there are several myths around hair colouring. Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager, Streax Professional bursts the myths and shares the facts about hair colouring.

Myth: If you colour your hair once, you have to keep colouring it.

Fact: This is not true at all! Recolouring your hair is entirely your choice. Colouring your hair does not mean that you can never have its natural colour back.

Myth: Colouring your hair will make it go grey sooner.

Fact: Grey hair is entirely genetic, and colouring does not accelerate the greying of hair. The hair starts greying when the melanin stops producing the colour pigment, and this is when your hair starts turning into grey.

Myth: Colouring will make your hair thin.

Fact: Colour has no role in making your hair thin, deficiency in vitamins and minerals could be one reason your hair starts thinning.

Myth: Colouring will damage your hair.

Fact: This is one of the biggest myths and one that you all must have heard all the time. Colouring your hair can’t have an incredibly negative impact on your hair. Still, there are many different options on the market for maintaining healthy hair while having fun with the colours, and you need to use a colour safe shampoo, conditioner, and serum, a significant culprit for damaged hair lies in the use of colour if using a proper technique & aftercare then your hair will be just as soft and healthy always.

Myth: Hair colour is difficult to maintain.

Fact: No, hair colour is easy to maintain, you need an excellent aftercare product such as shampoo, conditioner & serum it is vital but don’t buy them without consulting with your hairstylist, as he/she know your hair & scalp.