Burj Khalifa Celebrates Telangana’s Floral Festival Bathukamma; Watch Video

Telangana’s floral festival Bathukamma went global on Saturday after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was lit up with colours depicting the festival and state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Thanks to the effort of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the visual feast was witnessed by people across the globe. The show of lights was live across various platforms around the globe between 9:30 pm to 10:40 pm IST. Slogans, including ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Jai Telangana’, and ‘Jai KCR’, were featured during the show on world’s biggest screen.

The screening at Burj Khalifa featured the India’s map, Telangana’s map, CM Chandrashekar Rao with Telangana Jagruthi’s latest Bathukamma song ‘Allipoola Vennela’ playing in the background as the heritage of India and Telangana came alive. The song was composed by music maestro AR Rahman and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Along with Kavitha, the historical event was attended by TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy, MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, J. Surender, Shakeel Ahmed, and Dr Sanjay.

BATHUKAMMA, THE STATE FESTIVAL OF TELANGANA

Bathukamma is primarily a festival of the Telangana region. Krishna district villages that share their border with Telangana also celebrate this festival with the same grandeur.

The celebrations of Bathukamma go on for 10 days up till Dussehra. Bathukamma means ‘Goddess of Life’ and on the occasion, women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers.

The pots are filled with offerings for the Goddess, and a procession is also carried out in the village.

During the nine days of the festival, women come together in groups to prepare ornate stacks using flowers such as Celosia, Senna, Marigold, Lotus, Cucurbita, and Cucumis among others.

This stack is called a Bathukamma and represents Goddess Maha Gauri and is worshipped for nine days. On the last day of the festival, Bathukamma is immersed in water bodies.

