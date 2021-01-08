Burger King has a new logo. Here’s what it looks like

Using colors inspired by its “real and delicious food,” the fast food chain unveiled Thursday a retro-influenced new identity that includes a redesigned (yet recognizable) logo and new food packaging, employee uniforms and signage in its soon-to-be remodeled restaurants

The centerpiece of the redesign is the logo, ditching the blue curve that’s been in use since 1999 . Burger King said in a press release that the new “minimalist logo seamlessly meets the brand evolution of the times.” It also pays tribute to brand’s 64-year-old history, with the refreshed look emulating an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.

Customers will notice colors that are “rich and bold” on its signage with a new, custom-made font called “Flame.” The chain said the font is inspired by the shapes of its food because it’s “rounded, bold and yummy.”

The look will extend to its employees, who will wear clothing that mixes “contemporary and comfortable style with distinctive colors and graphics.” Actual employees are featured in its new ads and promotional pictures.

