BTS’ V Dating BLACKPINK Member Jennie? Jennifer Lopez Shares First Pics From Wedding With Ben Affleck

YG Entertainment shared a vague statement regarding BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie’s latest dating rumours. Taheyung and Jennie are in the middle of yet another dating rumour this month after a few recent developments connected both the K-pop stars.

Jennifer Lopez has finally shared the first set of pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck and god, she looks drop-dead gorgeous! The singer-actress married the Batman actor over the weekend in Georgia. While a few pictures from the ceremony had leaked online, offering a glimpse at the ceremony, JLo on Tuesday shared photos on her website and left fans in awe.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor was recently clicked in Chennai for the shooting of Atlee’s film Jawan which also stars Nayanthara. King Khan was clicked with Deepika Padukone who plays a cameo role in the film. Now, a couple of pictures have leaked on social media which see Thalapathy Vijay with SRK. Reports state that Vijay is playing a cameo role with zero remuneration.

Uorfi Javed never fails to impress her fans with her quirky and risque outfits. Each time the actress drops a video/picture on social media or is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. The Bigg Boss OTT fame often gets trolled for fashion choices too. However, this never stops Uorfi from experimenting with her outfits and leaving everyone stunned with her experimental fashion choices.

Vijay Deverakonda, who has always been very low-key about discussing his personal life, has opened up in detail about what he thinks about love and relationships. The actor shared that he was scared of falling in love for the longest time. The actor said that while growing up he was told that money was everything.

