BTS ‘Golden Maknae’ Jungkook Turns 24; Shilpa Shetty May Separate From Raj Kundra

The youngest in a family or group in Korean culture is called the maknae. And Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member Bangtan Sonyeodan or BTS, as they are globally known, so he’s the maknae alright. But why Golden? Why does he singularly enjoy that status in K-pop? To find out, we have to rewind a little. While singing his self-praise song on one episode of Rookie King, Jungkook had described himself as a man with good looks, skilled in singing, dancing, rapping and painting. “Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook, there’s nothing he can’t do,” he sang, and every word was true.

Quite recently, television actor Gashmeer Mahajan posted Instagram Stories wherein he informed his fans of his departure from the popular show Imlie. The actor’s Instagram Stories had left all the fans of the show disappointed. Soon after he posted the update, his character was killed in a revenge. However, the actor soon clarified that his character getting killed off did not mean he as an actor would be leaving the show. The makers of Imlie are planning for his return.

Shilpa Shetty is reportedly planning to separate from her husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation and distribution of porn videos. As per a report, Shilpa is apparently planning life ahead away from Raj Kundra, according to her close friends. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009 and have two children together — son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the film Mirzya in 2016. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial also featured Saiyami Kher. Harsh Varrdhan, who is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, recently opened up about the film and the pressure he had to face as a star kid. During an interview session, he revealed that he was asked to ‘sound dumb’ in his interviews by the producers during Mirzya.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-starring Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat. In a recent interview, Palak spoke at length about her debut, said that her mother is comfortable about she doing intimate scenes in movies.

