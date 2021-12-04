BTS ARMY Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jin at KIIS Jingle Ball, Treats Singer to Colourful Cake

For the BTS ARMY, 4th December is a special day because it is Worldwide Handsome Kim Seok Jin aka Jin’s birthday. The oldest member of the K-Pop boy band has turned 29. In classic ARMY tradition, the singer is being showered with love and blessings on social media. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with his old pictures as well as stunning snaps from 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, where he cut his birthday cake with fans and other BTS members.

Currently, BTS is at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles for the Permission to Dance Concert. On Day 4, ARMY made sure that they used that opportunity to prepare a surprise and an early birthday gift for Jin. They lit up the venue with handmade Moon ARMY bombs. They also distributed placards with Jin inscribed in Hangul inside a heart other than constructing moon covers.

The surprise overwhelmed Seok Jin who was left teary-eyed. “Wow! So sweet,” he can be heard saying on seeing the thoughtful and creative gesture, “Thank You ARMY, I Love You,” he shouted as the stadium erupted in cheers.

Kim Seok Jin is also loved largely because of his empathetic and philanthropic side. Growing up, he wanted to be a journalist solely so that he could help socially disadvantaged people and raise their voice. Jin and his bandmates have always tried to give back to society through charity projects and providing assistance programs. ARMY did the same on the occasion of Jin’s birthday and made several donations in his name.

Good day from Eat Jin!As part of Jin’s Birthday Project, we will be donating food and toiletries to Cottolengo Foundation Inc. We wanted to thank Borahae from Manila Group especially Ma’am Chita for sponsoring, your donation will greatly help the orphanage. + pic.twitter.com/fvodoT2etH — myjin | i’m all YOURS JIN (@expensivejinnie) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced their next concert in the year 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. After winning at the Asian Artist Awards ceremony, ARMY is gearing up to cast vote for the band at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards.

