BSP Will Fight UP, Uttarakhand Polls Alone, Clarifies Mayawati Amid Rumours of Alliances

The Bahujan Samaj Party will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections alone, party chief Mayawati said on Sunday amid reports of tie-ups.

Mayawati’s clarification comes amid reports of BSP, former UP Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-eIttehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) coming together under the umbrella of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha to contest 2022 UP assembly polls.

There was buzz in political circles thar Mayawati and AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi have held several rounds of talks and the latter is coming to Lucknow next month to formalise the alliance.

ALSO READ | From YouTube Channels to Twitter, How Youngsters are Strengthening BSP Ahead of 2022 UP Polls

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati refuted media reports of a tie-up, saying BSP would go it alone in the polls.

1. मीडिया के एक न्यूज चैनल में कल से यह खबर प्रसारित की जा रही है कि यूपी में आगामी विधानसभा आमचुनाव औवेसी की पार्टी AIMIM व बीएसपी मिलकर लड़ेगी। यह खबर पूर्णतः गलत, भ्रामक व तथ्यहीन है। इसमें रत्तीभर भी सच्चाई नहीं है तथा बीएसपी इसका जोरदार खण्डन करती है। 1/2— Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2021

The BSP has been facing a crisis just months ahead of polls after the party expelled two senior leaders, state legislature party leader Lalji Verma and former state party president Ramachal Rajbhar from the party for anti-party activities.

Verma and Rajbhar, both senior OBC leaders of the party and ministers in the erstwhile Mayawati government, are legislators from Ambedkar Nagar district of East UP.

This comes after the party’s dismal performance in recently concluded Panchayat polls in the state. BSP performed badly in the panchayat polls, finishing a distant third behind BJP and SP.

ALSO READ | With Jitin Prasada Joining BJP & Rakesh Tikait Meeting Mamata, A Big Picture View is Emerging in UP

There were also reports of Mayawati’s trusted aide Satish Chandra Mishra emerging as the thorn in the flesh of the 11 party MLAs who have been sacked by Mayawati over the past two years, with most of them accusing Mishra of creating the differences and misleading her.

Just eight months ahead of polls, it’s crunch time for Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh that was a crucible for the rise and empowerment of the Scheduled Castes, shepherded by the BSP, its late founder Kanshi Ram, and his protégé Mayawati who became the state’s first Dalit chief minister with an absolute majority in the legislature. Mayawati is rarely seen or heard except on Twitter and the BSP’s once-indomitable organisation is virtually “dysfunctional”, admitted insiders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here