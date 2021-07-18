BSP to Hold ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ in Ayodhya in Line with Its 2007 Hit Poll Campaign to Woo Community

The Bahujan Samaj Party will hold a ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ in Ayodhya from July 23 to woo the upper caste community ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

BSP chief and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati has endowed the responsibility of the event on party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, who is expected to kickstart the Sammelan after ‘Darshan’ of Lord Ram.

The first leg of the Sammelan will be conducted between July 23-29 in six districts of UP, in similar lines of a campaign that was held by the BSP in 2007 and tickets were given to Brahmins in adequate numbers.

On Friday, more than 200 Brahmin leaders and workers of the BSP reached the party office to discuss strategy for the polls. The 2007 strategy had born fruits and the BSP had formed a full majority government then.

In 2007, the BSP had won 206 out of 403 assembly seats and had bagged 30% votes. Its performance was not a coincidence, but a result of a well thought strategy by BSP chief Mayawati. The candidates were also announced much in advance while the party had struck a cordial cocktail of OBC, Dalit, Bahmins and Muslims.

It seems that the BSP is once again eyeing to repeat its 2007 success story in the 2022 state assembly polls.

