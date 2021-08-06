BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Separate Census for OBCs, Says BSP Will Support Centre in Parliament

Political parties in Uttar Pradesh have begun to play their cards as the assembly elections approach. Meanwhile, Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of the state, urged a separate census of the OBC castes and stated that if the central government takes any action in this regard, the BSP will back it in the legislature.

The BSP Chief tweeted on Friday morning, “The BSP has been demanding for a long for a separate census of the OBCs and still this is our demand. If the central government takes any positive step in this matter, then the BSP will definitely support it both inside and outside the Parliament.”

The Central Government’s decision to offer Other Backward Classes (OBC) 27 percent and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 percent reservation in the NEET examination is politically significant. The groundwork for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has been laid, and the Central government has attempted to please both the backward and higher castes at the same time. This is why, while a national party like Congress is still preaching about imperfect social justice, the parties that were ahead of the curve in pursuing backward caste politics rose to prominence almost quickly.

According to the Social Justice Committee’s study, the number of backward castes in Uttar Pradesh’s population is around 54 percent. Although it has a big Muslim population, such as Teli and Julaha, it still has a large number of Hindu backward castes. Since the Jan Sangh era, castes including Kurmi, Lodh, and Maurya have gravitated toward the BJP. According to reports, the Yadavs voted for the BJP in the recent UP assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party was active on the topic of reservation because of this.

