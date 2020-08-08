Bryan Adams to Perform at Socially Distant Concert in Germany

Music icon Bryan Adams is playing a socially distant show in Germany in September.

The 60-year-old Canadian singer will headline the stadium show Give Live A Chance in Dusseldorf, which will be attended by 12,000 people.

Adams shared the details of his performance on Instagram.

“I’ve been invited to perform at the first large social distancing concert in Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on 4th September.

“I’m playing acoustically – on my own / no band. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 11th at 10am through,” he wrote alongside the event’s digital poster.

Other artistes who are set to perform at the concert are Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The BossHoss, Joris and Michael Mittermeier.

As per Germany’s COVID-19 precaution guidelines, the concertgoers will have to sit 1.5 metres apart and everyone has to wear a mask.

They will also have to register their contact details and will be arriving and leaving at specific time slots in groups of 10 people.