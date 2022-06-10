Britney Spears’s Ex-Husband Crashes Her Wedding With Sam Asghari, Gets Arrested

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after he crashed the singer’s wedding with Sam Asghari. As reported by TMZ, Jason crashed Britney and Jason’s wedding on June 9 without any invitation. Not just this, he even live-blogged the gatecrash on social media. However, a trespassing complaint was filed following which Jason was booked. He is now in police custody.

Meanwhile, Britney’s legal team is seeking strict action against her former husband. “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart told TMZ.

Britney and Jason tied the knot in 2004 but soon parted ways. In the same year, she then got married to Kevin Federline with whom she has two children, Sean and Jayden. However, Britney and Kevin also split in 2017. She then met Sam on the set of the singer’s ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016. In 2017, Spears said in an interview that they took nearly “five months” to reconnect after her video shoot. The duo got engaged in September last year.

Britney Spears was also expecting a child with Sam but the singer announced last month that they have lost the ‘miracle baby’ in a miscarriage. Back then, Britney issued a statement and asked for privacy from all. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment,” the statement read.

