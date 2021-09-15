Britney Spears Takes Break From Instagram After Engagement With Sam Asghari, Says ‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

Popstar Britney Spears told her fans that she is taking a social media break to celebrate her engagement. After she deleted her Instagram account, fans got concerned about her. Later, Britney confirmed on her official Twitter handle that she will be back soon. Last week, the 39-year-old announced that she will marry her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The singer issued a clarification about her decision to go off Instagram on the micro-blogging site.

In a tweet, she wrote,“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon,” she wrote, adding wink and ring emojis.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

A source close to Britney recently told Page Six, “She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

In a video shared online, the singer said yes to Sam, who popped the big question. Sam proposed to Britney with the ring that had the word, ‘Lioness’ engraved on it. Later, Britney was seen flaunting the stunning ring enthusiastically. Britney met Sam during the shooting of her music video, Slumber Party, in 2016.

Following the news of her engagement, Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander wished her luck. Alexander told Inside Edition, “I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.” The two have known each other since they were kids and had a whirlwind marriage that lasted not more than two days.

However, Alexander remained a vocal supporter of the pop star amidst her conservatorship battle.

Britney is in the middle of a battle to terminate her court-ordered conservatorship, helmed by her father, Jamie Spears. Her conservatorship has been ongoing since 2008.

Earlier this month, Jamie filed a petition to end the conservatorship claiming the circumstance changed. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 29.

