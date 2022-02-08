Bride-to-Be Shibani Dandekar Strikes the Perfect Pose With Family Before Wedding With Farhan Akhtar

Ever since it was reported that Javed Akhtar has confirmed Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding, fans can’t keep calm to see the first Bollywood wedding of this year. Earlier there were just speculations that the couple is planning to tie the knot but according to a report in Bombay Times last week that quoted the veteran lyricist, Shibani and Farhan will have a court marriage on February 21. It will be followed by an intimate ceremony that will be attended by their close friends and family at Akhtar’s Khandala home.

While the preparations are in full swing, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to share a family portrait where the bride to be can be seen smiling ear to ear. The photo also featured their pet pooch. She captioned it as, “The Dandekar’s… ❤️✨(gangsta was busy exploring somewhere, Monster was trying to tell him to get back in the picture hehe☺️).”

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had told Bombay Times, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

He added, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai.”

Akhtar also left a sweet message for his daughter-in-law. “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating since 2018.

