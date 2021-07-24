Break Covid-19 Pandemic Monotony With These Useful Tips 

The coronavirus pandemic and the successive lockdowns have changed everything. We have been forced to remain inside our homes as work from home culture took off since the shutdown in March 2020. The Covid-19 second wave has taken an extreme toll on our mental health as our physical communication with friends, family and other loved ones got cut off. However, there is still light at the end of the tunnel. Here are some ways which can help you break the pandemic monotony.

Don’t hide your emotions

It is very normal to be upset or even feel overwhelmed by what’s going on around us. It is an usual human behaviour to think about everything happening around us, and the Covid-19 situation has only worsened the mental health problem. However, you have to make sure you are not cutting off yourself from the world. Keep on communicating with your near and dear ones, share your emotion. Pent up emotions may negatively affect mental health.

Talk to your loved ones

If you have witnessed a significant shift in your mental health since the onset of the pandemic, you should consider talking to your family about your emotions. If you think you are not able to reveal yourself to professionals or find it an expensive option, then talk about your issues to your loved ones or people you think are trustworthy.

Take a break for a vacation

Vacations have proved to be a definite mood changer. Consider going to your favourite picnic spot or a getaway at hills or sea. While these options are subject to Covid-19 lockdown norms or restrictions, they can definitely have a positive impact on your mental health. Regular fun breaks also help you in revitalising and increasing productivity.

Don’t be scared by social media

Social media has taken the primary role in our lives since the pandemic, if it already hadn’t before. We get jealous when we see our peers achieving great success in their lives or when they post about their beautiful vacation. It is important that you don’t compare yourself with your friends. You should also regulate your online presence in a way that it doesn’t overpower your mind

