‘Boycott RRR In Karnataka’ Trends On Twitter, Samantha Unfollows Ex Naga Chaitanya On Instagram

On Wednesday, several social media users took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over RRR not being released in Kannada. Several Kannadigas took to the platform trended #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on the platform and slammed the makers for not releasing in the local language. A Twitter user shared a screengrab of a ticket booking site that shows the show is available only in Hindi and Tamil and wrote, “Your movie will not be encouraged in Karnataka if you have the audacity to release tickets in all other languages except Kannada.#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has broken several records at the box office. With the film inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark, News18 asked trade analyst Taran Adarsh if the film can break records and enter the top 10 grosses of all time. Taran explained that it is too early to comment on anything as of now. He further added that with SS Rajamouli’s RRR coming this Friday, it will be interesting to see if The Kashmir Files’ box office will be impacted by it or not.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines today after she unfollowed her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya on social media. Samantha has unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram, seemingly breaking all ties with him. At the time of reporting, the latter still follows =The Family Man 2 star on the platform. The move came months after Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation via a joint statement on social media.

On the other hand, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth too seems to be breaking social ties with Dhanush. The director dropped her estranged husband Dhanush’s name from her Twitter handle and bio. The move comes a few days after the actor called her “my friend” in a tweet. The director went by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush on the platform until a few days ago. However, Aishwaryaa has now dropped Dhanush’s name from her Twitter bio. The name in the bio reads as ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.’ She’s also changed her Twitter handle from @ash_r_dhanush to @ash_rajinikanth.

Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod’s untimely death left the nation in shock. He was 24 and died on Sunday, March 20. The rapper, who featured in Gully Boy song India 91, died of a heart attack, his mother confirmed. Via The Indian Express, Dharmesh’s mother told Dainik Bhaskar that Dharmesh had already suffered two heart attacks in the last four months. The first heart attack took place four months ago when he was holidaying with his friends in Ladakh. But it was not until the second heart attack took place that the family learned about his condition. “He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy about rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him,” the emotional mother said.

