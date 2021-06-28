Boney Kapoor Acquires Rights to Remake Mammootty Starrer Malayalam Film One

Boney Kapoor is a step ahead in the process of remaking one of the most popular Mollywood films. He has bought the rights to the 2021 hit political drama, One starring superstar Mammootty in the lead. Boney has acquired the authority to remake the film in all Indian languages. One released in April this year on Netflix. Directed by Santhosh Vishwanath, the political drama stars Murali Gopy, Joju George, Mathew Thomas, Siddique, Ishaani Krishna, Nimisha Sajayan and Gayatri Arun in key roles.

ETimes reported that a huge and dependable star is in the talks to essay the main role in the Hindi remake. Rajesh Vasaniof Paras Publicity recommended his friend Boney to go for One. Vasani told the portal on behalf of the team that they can proudly say that Boneyhas captured the South industry. The renowned producer has made the successful law drama Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan.

The Telugu language film was the remake of the 2014 Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the main role. Vasani added that Boney will splash Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Valimai in Tamil. He is also looking forward to remaking the Bollywood film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurana in Tamil with actor Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead.

Boney will commence the shooting of the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen after completing the work for Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. The remake of the 2019 film will star Boney’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. He next has the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Comali lined up with his son Arjun Kapoor playing the main role.

According to the report, the Hindi remake of Mammotty’s One is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022. One depicted the political theme and ideologies of the government and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty essayed the role of the CM of Kerala, who brings about a Right to Recall tool against corrupt ministers. When ETimes reached out to Boney, he confirmed that the purchase in question had been made by him.

