Bombay HC Upholds Abdul Rauf Merchant Conviction

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Abdul Rauf Merchant in the murder case of Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-series. Rauf Merchant was sentenced to a life term imprisonment in 2002 for killing Kumar who headed the music company T-Series in 1997. The bench of Justice Sadhana S Jadhav and Justice N R Borkar said, “Rauf Merchant’s conviction continues as he fled the parole and continued with his criminal activities.”

The bench while pronouncing the order said that Rauf Merchant needs to surrender before the nearest police station and has to also surrender his passport to the Mumbai Police. The court also pointed out that if he doesn’t surrender within a week’s time then the Session’s Court should issue a non-bailable warrant against him and take him into custody.

In 2016, the sessions court had sent Rauf Merchant to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai following his re-arrest from the Indo-Bangladesh border. While in Aurangabad jail, Rauf Merchant had absconded after being released on parole in April 2009 to visit his family in Mumbai. Following this, Rauf Merchant, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, fled to Bangladesh. He, however, was arrested there for illegal entry and carrying fake travel documents.

Kumar was shot dead while he was coming out of a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu on August 12, 1997. However, Merchant had filed an appeal against his conviction.

