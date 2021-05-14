Bollywood Songs That You Must Have in Your Playlist This Eid

The festival of love, brotherhood and unity, Eid ul Fitr is just around the corner. Muslims across the world are getting ready for Eid celebrations after fasting in the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Eid ul Fitr 2021 will be celebrated on May 14. This year’s celebrations are expected to be low key because of the COVID-19.

However, it does not mean that Eid will not have its festive vibe, the festivals will surely be celebrated with good food, ‘sewai’, a lot of love and prayers for a happier time soon. And no festival in India is complete without Bollywood and its music. On the occasion of Eid, we are here with the suggestions of soulful songs that can be part of your Eid playlist.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijan)

Eid celebrations in Bollywood are incomplete without a song from Salman Khan film. Adnan Sami’s Bhar Do JholiMeri fromBajrangi Bhaijaan can’t be left behind while making your Eid playlist.

Noor E Khuda (My Name Is Khan)

Another song that comes to our mind when we think of Eid is ‘Noor-E- Khuda’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name is Khan. Adnan Sami has sung this song to perfection and it surely is a gem.

Arziyaan (Delhi 6)

A.R. Rahman’s supremely magical creation beautifully captures the calmness of Jama Masjid. The song was picturized during an Eid Prayer at the Jama Masjid, the beautifully written lyrics and the soothing voice of Javed Ali and Kailash Kher makes it a must-have for any Eid playlist.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodha Akbar)

Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodha Akbar is one of the best sufiyana songs from Bollywood and will bring in the devotional feel to your Eid celebration.

Kun Faya Kun ( Rockstar)

Rockstar’s Kun Faya Kun is another must-have for your Eid playlist. This A.R. Rahman composition is a blessing to the ears.

Have a happy and prosperous Eid 2021.

