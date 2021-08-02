Bollywood Rallies Behind Shilpa Shetty as She Breaks Silence on Raj Kundra Case, Requests for Privacy

Shilpa Shetty broke her silence on the alleged pornographic film case against her husband Raj Kundra by issuing a statement on Monday. The actress posted her statement on social media, asking everyone to respect the family’s privacy for her children’s sake. She said that a lot of unwarranted aspersions have been cast on her and her family has been subjected to trolling and questions.

The post containing her statements received support from several members of the industry. Actresses Gauahar Khan and Anita Hassanandani commented to express their solidarity, while other actors like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni provided quiet support by liking the post.

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress Richa Chadha had expressed disappointment at the lack of industry support publicly shown towards Shilpa.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 on charges of allegedly producing ‘pornographic’ films. Shilpa was also questioned by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch in connection with the alleged porn racket. The actress had maintained silence so far, except for one post on social media to urge fans to watch her acting comeback Hungama 2. The actress then posted a longer statement on Monday.

Her statement on social media read, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.

MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”

Her statement continued, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.

I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course.

Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

The actress had earlier moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content” against her. In her plea, she had submitted that certain media platforms were “smearing her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership.”

