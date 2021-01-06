Bollywood Fashion Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out as Transwoman, Changes Name to Saisha

Popular fashion designer Swapnil Shinde, who has styled several Bollywood beauties right from Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mandira Bedi, has come out as a transwoman. The designer even changed her name from Swapnil to Saisha Shinde on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram, Saisha shared a picture in her new look and wrote, “Here we go 2021 #saishashinde.”

As she shared her look and accepted herself as a transwoman, many celebs took to the comment section and showered her with love. Sunny Leone commented, sending her best wishes to the designer. Meanwhile, Designer Ken Ferns also commented on the post, calling Saisha “Holy Awesomeness.” Other celebs including Aditi Rao Hydari, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shirodkar and Lopamudra Raut also went on praising the designer for coming out.

Saisha also shared another post where she penned a long note about her struggle and the harassment that she faced due to her sexuality. In her long note, she revealed that unlike everyone else, her childhood reminds her of the loneliness and the pressure that she felt due to her origin.

Revealing that she used to feel suffocated as she had to live a reality that wasn’t her, she stated that it was only in her 20s that she found the courage to accept her truth. A part of her long note reads, “I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I’m not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.”

She also wrote a caption revealing the reason to named herself Saisha, mentioning that Saisha means a meaningful life.

The designer rose to fame when she designed costumes for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion (2008). She most recently designed Kiara Advani’s look in the Laxxmi song, Burj Khalifa.