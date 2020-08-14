Bollywood Celebs Share Tricolour Posts to Wish Happy Independence Day

Social media is filling up with posts related to Independence Day from film personalities, who chose to start their day by wishing their followers first. While some shared throwback photos with the flag outdoors, others added a bit of the tricolour to their wardrobe to mark the day.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a video of him standing on a jeep and waving the national flag.

Actress Daisy Shah also shared a photo with the flag on a race track.

Some of them even shared dance videos to patriotic songs to celebrate the spirit of Independence. Actress Hina Khan shared a video of her dancing to Sukhwinder Singh’s song ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’.

Actress Swara Bhasker and singer Sona Mohapatra wore bangles in the three colours of the flag to wish fellow Indians Happy Independence Day.

Sona also posted a long caption on being ‘Atmanirbhar’ and supporting local craft.

Akshay Kumar posted a video message asking everyone to help the street vendors who are struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown and rainy season.

Several other artistes too shared special posts celebrating India’s 74th Independence Day.