Bollywood Celebrates Chaintanya Tamhane’s Best Screenplay Win for ‘The Disciple’ at Venice Film Festival

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, whose film The Disciple was the first Indian project in 19 years to enter the main competition at Venice Film Festival, has won the Best Screenplay Award. Members of the film fraternity including Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee among others took to Twitter to celebrate the big news.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted the film festival’s post with clapping hands emoji.

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Congratulations Chaitnaya Tamahane Vivek Gomber and the entire team of THE DISCIPLE!! Big win for the independent cinema in India.”

Richa Chadha said that the win is a moment of pride for the country. She wrote, “A moment of pride for India ! Thank you Chaitanya Tamhane, Gomber and all of you! Heart is happy ! #TheDisciple.”

Ali Fazal wrote, “I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale!! Its a big win for filmmakers in India. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar – you dear, are a force!!”

Tilottama Shome, who worked with The Disciple producer and actor Vivek Gomber in Sir, wrote, “The Disciple by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by VIvek Gomber wins the Best Screenplay at @la_Biennale !! What a feat!! What a team!! Chaitanya, Gomber, Pooja, Micah, Naren, Tanaji, Rakesh ji and to the whole cast and crew a big salute!! #TheDisciple #VeniceFilmFestival.”

Swara Bhasker also extended her wishes to the team. Shw wrote, “Proud moment for Indian Cinema! Congratulations #ChaintanyaTamhane and team #TheDisciple.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is the Executive Producer of The Disciple. It previously received the FIPRESCI award, conferred by international film critics and journalists at the Venice Film Festival.