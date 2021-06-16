Bobby Deol Shares Series of Pictures with Son Aryaman on His 20th Birthday

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram and wished his son Aryaman Deol on his 20th birthday. In aseries of pictures shared by Bobby, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing together. Calling Aryaman his “angel”, the actor added the hashtag blessed to his post and wished his son a happy birthday. Bobby’s co-stars in various movies and close friends also extended birthday greetings to Aryaman in the comment section of the post.

Actor’s Housefull 4 co-star Chunky Panday wished a “happy, happy birthday to Aryaman.” Actor Rajesh Khattar and Seema Khan also wished the birthday boy. Twinkle Khanna, who co-starred with Bobby in Barsaat, wished Aryaman on his 20th. The actor’s Instagram family flooded the comment box with heartfelt birthday greetings for his son.

Back in time while talking to Hindustan Times about Aryaman’s career, Bobby had revealed about his son’s inclination towards studies. As a father, Bobby shared that he feels proud that his son loves to study. “I want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into,” he added.

Recently, the actor had celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary. Sharing a bunch of lovable pictures, the actor wrote an adorable greeting for wife Tanya Ahuja. Bobby married Tanya in 1996 and the couple has two kids -Aryaman and Dharam Deol.

In recent years, Bobby has bagged several projects like Race 3, Housefull 3, Housefull 4, and Class Of ’83. The actor received immense love and praises for his web series Aashram.

The actor has two projects in pipeline, which are Penthouse and Love Hostel. Bobby will also co-star with Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He will also star in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne. The movie will feature his dad Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol and Sunny’s son Karan Deol.

