BNP leader Alhaj Eshahak Ali wants to regain Naogaon-6 seat

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : Alhaj Eshahak Ali, joint convener of BNP Nationalist Weavers ‘Central Committee and president of Naogaon District Nationalist Weavers’ Party wants to regain the seat in Naogaon-6 (Atrai-Raninagar) by-election. He has been the dedicated soul of the BNP in this seat and has been working side by side with the leaders and workers for more than a decade. Local BNP leaders and activists are saying exactly that.

They say that if Alhaj Eshahak Ali had not come forward in the difficult times of the party, the BNP might not have existed in this seat. Going to every village has given courage to the leaders and workers. The meeting has gathered and assembled. Even though there are many candidates in this by-election, the BNP leaders and workers cannot deny his contribution. That is why the grassroots leaders and workers claim that they have taken place in the hearts of people of all walks of life including the leaders and workers of the three upazilas. He is expecting nomination from BNP for Naogaon-6 constituency in the by-election.

Talking to multiple BNP leaders in Atrai and Raninagar upazilas, they told reporters that Eshahak Ali had sought the cooperation of their families along with the bail of the detained BNP leaders and activists in various cases.

They also said that we have never seen such a leader in our life. He has no choice but to return the seat. And for all these reasons, the leaders and workers have also taken his place in the minds of the grassroots leaders and workers as a reward (Atrai-Raninagar) as a popular leader of the Upazila BNP. Leaders and activists of this constituency also want to give him the post of MP by reclaiming the seat under his leadership, said several BNP leaders and activists.

Nomination hopeful Alhaj Eshahak Ali said, “I am 100% optimistic about the nomination in the by-election.” However, the high command of the party will never go beyond the decision. I have stood by the leaders and workers in difficult times and I am trying my best to continue it, said Alhaj Eshahak Ali.