Blasphemous to Try to Curb Freedom of Expression

Ranveer Singh’s latest nude photoshoot has stirred a national debate. While some are appreciating the actor and his photos, others have expressed their displeasure. Earlier this week, an application was filed with Mumbai Police seeking to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments of women’ with his nude pictures. Amid this, a lot of his industry colleagues have come out in his support and the latest actor to speak in his favor is Vidya Balan.

Talking to India Today, the actress said, “It is pointless, blasphemous to try to curb someone’s freedom of expression. We are all individuals and if you don’t like what the other person is doing, close your eyes. If it is a newspaper or a magazine that you are not liking, shut it. You want to tear it apart, tear it, burn it, do whatever in the confines of your own home or your own space, because you cannot dictate what the other individual should do because then I will have a problem with what you have done and then this is an endless loop.”

Earlier, Ranveer’s close friends Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, too, had come out in his support.

Meanwhile, after an FIR at Chembur Police Station, a complaint has been filed with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women against Ranveer Singh for his nude photo shoot. Advocate Ashish Rai has said in the complaint that the nude photoshoot was done by actor Ranveer Singh, and it was circulated through social media. After which, an FIR has already been registered against the actor Chembur police station under IPC and IT Act.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here