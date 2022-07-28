BLACKPINK is Set to Release Their Official Music Video Ready for Love on July 29, See Their Virtual Avatar

K-Pop band BLACKPINK is all set to release their new music video Ready For Love. The girl gang comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose. They have already performed the unreleased track during The Virtual, PUBG Mobile’s first-ever in-game concert last weekend. The track is made in collaboration with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. The official music video will be dropped on July 29 at 9:30 am IST.

A few hours ago, the official Twitter page of PUBG Mobile dropped the final sneak peek of BLACKPINK’s music video before the official video, just to tease Blinks (BLACKPINK fan army). In the video, the K-Pop stars can be seen in their virtual avatar. The caption of the post read: “Final sneak peek at BLACKPINK’s new virtual music video for Ready For Love. Also, don’t forget this weekend is your last chance to experience The Virtual, only in PUBG Moblie.”

Here is the final teaser:

Final sneak peek at BLACKPINK’s new virtual Music Video for #ReadyForLove Also, don’t forget this weekend is your last chance to experience THE VIRTUAL, only in PUBG MOBILE. Download PUBG MOBILE: https://t.co/L5IS342HaU pic.twitter.com/9wQYnqQAWk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2022

As per media reports, this track marks the second collaboration between BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile. Earlier, the band produced the song The Album, which was used as the lobby music in PUBG Mobile.

Earlier, the band’s record label YG Entertainment released a statement recently that announced the quartet is in the final stages of recording a new album. The statement also mentioned that BLACKPINK’s new music album will arrive next month i.e in August. In the release, it was also stated that along with the music track, they will also continue with their large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.

With this, the band is making its comeback as the members were quite busy with other individual projects. Jisoo recently starred in the controversial show Snowdrop and Jennie will be next seen in HBO’s The Idol. Rose and Lisa were also engaged with brand endorsements.

