Black Widow Starring Scarlett Johansson Finally Coming to India on Disney+ Hotstar

The latest Marvel venture Black Widow, which released worldwide on July 9, will skip theatrical release and release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in India. It was announced on Thursday that the Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to release Black Widow in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The official Instagram account of the platform released a poster of the film featuring Scarlett Johansson. “More than a spy. More than an Avenger. It’s time to tell her story. Marvel Studios’ @black.widow is coming soon!” the post was captioned.

Black Widow released worldwide through a hybrid model where the film premiered in theatres as well as on Disney+ with the Premier Access option. Since it is not available in India, the audience in the country have to wait longer for the films release. It was widely reported that the film will release in India in October. However, that might change due to this recent development.

Since its release, Black Widow set a new box office record for being the highest grossing opener since the pandemic. It has defeated films like F9 and The Quiet Place 2 which were successful ventures even though they released during the pandemic.

Marvel’s Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the film, Natasha Romanoff, who is in hiding goes back ‘home’ to confront her past as a trained assassin.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff in the MCU since 2010. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. The film is yet to be released in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is reportedly slated to release in October.

