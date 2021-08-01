BJP Top Brass Looks to Rein in Babul Supriyo as MP Sulks on FB

A day after former Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo announced his decision of quitting politics, top party leadership spoke to Supriyo and asked him to contribute to the organisation.

Supriyo was dropped in the central cabinet reshuffle few days ago and he said yesterday that he has decided to quit politics and will be resigning as an MP. He hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also differences with the state BJP leadership.

However, the BJP top leadership spoke to him and conveyed that such social media outburst is against the party discipline, sources said.

In a series of social media posts, the BJP leader announced his exit and clarified that he has no plans of joining any other party.

“Leaving, Goodbye. I spoke to my parents, wife, friends, and after listening to the advice, I am saying that I am leaving. I am not going to any other party – TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me,” he said in a social media post.

“I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! I have always supported one team, #MohunBagan – Have been with only one party – BJP West Bengal. That’s it!! Leaving,” Supriyo said in a Facebook post. “I have stayed for too long I have helped somebody, have disappointed someone…it is for the people to decide. If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics. Yes, I am resigning from the post of MP,” his post read.

The singer-turned politician also said he will vacate his government accommodation within a month. As part of a major rejig, the two-time MP from Asansol was among the several ministers who were dropped from the union cabinet on July 7. He unsuccessfully contested assembly polls against Trinamool Congress Aroop Biswas in the last assembly elections.

Both Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, MPs from Bengal, were dropped as ministers.

After the BJP leader said he was resigning as MP too and claimed that he had “mistakenly” omitted the part about not joining any other party from his Facebook post, he faced a barrage of criticism from TMC’s Kunal Ghosh and BJP’s Dilip Ghosh.

“Read ur comments. You all are seeing things from your perspective. Some people have used language according to their culture; I take it all in my stride. I can answer your questions through work for which I don’t have to be an MP. Give me some time and I will start singing songs; now I have ample time in hand. At least, I will not have to deal with such uncouth comments and positive energy will be saved.”

Supriyo’s reaction came after Kunal Ghosh termed his resignation a “drama”, saying Lok Sabha is functioning and he should have resigned as MP if he was serious. Comparing his antics to Sholay’s Dharmendra, Ghosh said Supriyo was using Facebook to attract his Delhi leaders “because he’s now a dissident leader”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here