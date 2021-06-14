BJP to Include 1 Lakh Workers in UP Govt, Party Organisation Ahead of 2022 Assembly Polls

With less than a year remaining for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to adjust around one lakh party workers in the government and organization. BJP sources said that workers may be appointed to State Minorities Commission, Scheduled Castes Commission and other Commissions and Boards. Meanwhile, in the party organization, appointments will be made in the forward fronts, cells and projects up to the divisional level.

According to the strategy, during the first phase of preparations for polls, the party is mulling to accommodate more than 1 lakh workers in various positions in the organisation and government by July, party sources revealed.

The issue was raised recently during meetings in Lucknow with party’s Union Organization Minister BL Santosh. There was a meeting between the government and the party organisation regarding the appointment of workers. In order to balance caste and regional differences, people having influence in their respective caste and region will be appointed to these positions.

The workers can be appointed in the various cells and divisions of the organization including the Media Division, Good Governance and Central State Coordination Department, Planning Research Department, Media Relations Department, Political Feedback Department, Political Program and Meeting Department, Disaster Relief and Rescue Department, Literature and Publications Department and others.

