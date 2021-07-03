BJP Outperforms in UP Zila Panchayat Polls, Bags 65 Seats Out of 75; SP Gets Only 6

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday registered a massive victory in zila panchayat chairman posts elections by winning 65 seats out of a total of 75. While, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has managed to get just six seats and others won only four. The polling on 53 seats began at 11 am on Saturday and continued till 3 pm and the counting of votes began right after that, the State Election Commission said.

Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the BJP won 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party grabbed one seat in Etawah. The poll panel did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates but the BJP later claimed victory over 21 seats and the SP over one seat of the Etawah district.

Ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, this election was seen as a litmus test for political parties to see the ground reality among the voters. In most of the seats in today’s district panchayat president elections, the main contesting parties were the BJP and SP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the BJP candidates for landslide victory.

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव में जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष के लिए विजयी सभी प्रत्याशियों को मेरी ओर से हार्दिक बधाई। आप सबकी यह जीत भारत की पंचायती राज व्यवस्था को और अधिक मजबूती प्रदान करेगी। आप सभी के उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल के लिए शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2021

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has accused Adityanath-led government of using bureaucratic power to threaten and intimidation the opponents in the polls.

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati had said that the party has decided not to contest in the zila panchayat chairman polls as it wants to use its efforts on strengthening the party ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party basis but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties. The districts where zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

