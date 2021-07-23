BJP Minister on Upcoming MP Bypolls

Madhya Pradesh is due for three assembly and a Lok Sabha bypoll, and both the BJP and Congress party are busy searching for candidates.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargav, who is in Jabalpur for a two-day visit as in-charge of the district, on Friday said that kids of senior leaders do not necessarily guarantee win every time in a bypoll.

Candidates are lining at party offices for tickets ahead of bypolls in the state. As always, several candidates are looking to cash in on the ‘sympathy wave’ after the death of the lawmakers.

Bhargav rejected the idea, saying that mostly when the kids of deceased leaders are fielded in bypolls, the party usually loses. He cited the example of Agar Malwa, where BJP had tasted defeat at the hands of Congress youth leader Vipin Wankhede in the assembly bypoll last year.

After the demise of MLA Manohar Untwal, the BJP had fielded his son Manoj.

The Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, nd assembly seats including Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat have fallen vacant due to the demise of formerly incumbent leaders. While Khandwa and Raigaon were held by the BJP, Congress held Jobat and Prithvipur seats.

PCC chief Kamal Nath had some days earlier said that surveys were underway for finding candidates for bypolls were ongoing.

Face off with the party in past

The senior minister had a face-off with his own party in year 2019, when he had demanded a LS ticket for his son Abhishek.

The junior Bhargav, however, had withdrawn his claim publicly while referring to PM Narendra Modi’s stand against vanshvad dynastic tradition.

His father had said amid the turmoil: “Netaon ke Bete Kya Bheekh Mangenge? (What should senior leaders’ sons do, beg on streets?)”

Inputs by Pratik Awasthi

