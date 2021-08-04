BJP Inducts Ex-BSP MLA Accused of Burning Down Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s House

The BJP on Wednesday inducted former BSP MLA from Bikapur, Jitendra Kumar Singh alias Bablu Singh, who is accused of burning down senior BJP leader and MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s house in Lucknow in 2009. Joshi has expressed displeasure over Singh’s induction, saying she is “shocked” by the development.

Speaking to the media, Joshi said, “I am deeply saddened by the induction of Jitendra Singh Bablu in the party and perhaps the party leadership was not made aware of Bablu’s past actions. I will meet the party chief soon and will inform him about Bablu’s background. I hope they will shunt him out of the party as soon as possible.”

“I am shocked to see this news in the media. I remember very well that in July 2009, when my house was burnt in Lucknow, Jitendra Singh Bablu was one of the leaders who led the burning of that house. When the investigation was done, Bablu was found involved in the incident. Charges have also been framed against him. I am sure that he did not tell the truth to the party leadership before joining,” Joshi added.

Singh was inducted at an event where Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed several other leaders to the party, including Pankaj Sonkar from Azamgarh, Shyamshankar Tiwari from Lucknow and Manoj Verma from Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party also raised objections to Singh’s induction into the BJP, with spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan saying that the BJP is preparing a new gang in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a dig at the development, Sajan said, “Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing a new gang in Uttar Pradesh. To hide its failure, the BJP is preparing such a gang in which there are people who are accused of molesting a woman, beating someone up and burning the house of a woman leader.”

“From where does the BJP bring such a dual character? Jitendra Singh Bablu is facing serious charges and the Bharatiya Janata Party is welcoming him. Yogi ji you talk about ‘Zero Tolerance’ and by welcoming such people you have been exposed in the public,” the SP MLC added.

