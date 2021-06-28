BJP Holds Working Committee Meeting in Jammu; Seeks Early Assembly Election in J-K

Days after the all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday held its Working Committee meeting here and passed a political resolution, requesting for early completion of delimitation process and holding of assembly elections in the union territory.

The meeting also requested Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure an end to illegal mining and fix prices of minor minerals including sand and address the long pending demands of daily wagers, village defence committees, home guards, Special Police Officers and other sections of the society, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the party headquarters here, Raina said the meeting unanimously passed a political resolution requesting the delimitation commission to complete the assigned task early to pave the way for the holding of assembly elections and a popular government.

Addressing the party leaders, Raina said the party has a big mission before it to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. We have to prepare for the elections from today itself and move together for the success of our mission, which is to form the next government with the BJP chief minister in chair with full majority… I am sure that with your efforts, we will cross all hurdles and will emerge victorious whenever the elections are held, the BJP leader said. He briefed the workers about the all party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on June 24 and said it ended the political deadlock in J&K as all the 14 invited leaders from eight prominent parties attended it.

The BJP leader also condemned the unabated terror attacks and said no terrorist will be spared by our brave police and other security forces”. They have once again shed innocent blood by killing a SPO along with his wife and a daughter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The cowardly Pakistani terrorists want J&K to turn into a graveyard but our security forces will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs. They will be done to death, Raina said. He said BJP is a party of nationalists and the nationalists across the country should feel safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our security forces and workers kept the national flag flying high and sacrificed their lives for the country. We salute them, he added.

Raina said the Working Committee expressed concern over illegal mining activities and skyrocketing rates of minor minerals and sand. We request the intervention of the Lt Governor to put an end to illegal mining and bring down the escalating prices. We will not hesitate in launching an agitation in the interest of the public, he said. He said the committee also appealed to the Lt Governor to address the long pending demands of over one lakh daily wagers, casual and need based workers who are working in 28 different government departments and waiting for their regularization over the past three decades.

The meeting also called for addressing the issues of Village Defence Committee and Special Police Officers who fought alongside security agencies to wipe out terrorism from difficult and mountainous districts of Jammu province and the home guards.

