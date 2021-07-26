BJP Failed to Provide 24X7 Electricity, AAP Will If it Comes to Power in Goa: Arvind Kejriwal

Goa’s power minister admitted that his party has failed to provide 24X7 electricity but the AAP will ensure “free and uninterrupted” power if it forms the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state.

“Excellent debate between Delhi and Goa power ministers. Good for democracy. Nilesh Cabral admitted that BJP failed to provide 24×7 electricity to Goans after so many yrs of rule. BJP also won’t provide free electricity. Satyender Jain promised free and uninterrupted power in Goa too, like Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal, during his visit to Goa on July 14, had said each family in the state will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections, due in February next year. In 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP had drawn a blank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here