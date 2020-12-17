Bitcoin prices top $20,000 milestone and continue to surge to record highs

After topping the symbolic benchmark Wednesday, bitcoin continued to surge late into the evening. It was last trading at roughly $21,851, according to data provider Refinitiv.

“It’s not a surprise to us that Bitcoin has hit $20K but it is a very symbolic threshold to reach at the end of what has been a historic year for bitcoin,” said Michael Sonnenshein, managing director of Grayscale Investments. “These are just the early days, and we think there’s a lot more runway to go.”