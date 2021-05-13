Bitcoin price drops 12% after Elon Musk tweets that Tesla will not accept it as payment

Musk cited bitcoin’s high environmental cost as reason for the move, after months of being bullish on it.

Tesla TSLA and Musk have appeared fairly bullish on bitcoin for at least a few months, with the company disclosing in February that it had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and floating the ability to buy its cars using the cryptocurrency. Musk tweeted in late March that people “can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.”

Musk, who has in the past expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, said in an interview on social app Clubhouse earlier this year that he thinks bitcoin is on the verge of “getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people.” He said he should have bought the digital currency eight years ago.

On Wednesday, Musk said Tesla still plans to use bitcoin after the currency finds cleaner energy sources.

“Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy,” he said. “We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”