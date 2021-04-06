Bikini Clad Krishna Shroff Chills in Goa

Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, spent the weekend in Goa with her friends. Krishna gave a sneak peek of her vacation via her Instagram Stories where she shared a few videos and pictures. The fitness enthusiast was spotted sipping champagne and wearing a maroon bikini that clearly put her amazing waist tattoo on display. The star kid has colourful flowers tattooed on her waist which look way too beautiful.

Krishna was looking sizzling in the video which had a backdrop of a beautiful beach. While sharing the champagne video she wrote “Champagne on top kinda date night.”

However, this was not the first time when Krishna was spotted wearing a bikini. Earlier in the month of March, she went to the Maldives for a vacation and had shared beautiful glimpses on her Instagram profile. Have a look at the pictures here:

With a fan following of 838K Krishna keeps on sharing images and videos of her vacations and exercises to stay connected with her fans and keep them updated.

Both the brother and sister duo are big fitness enthusiasts and keep sharing pictures of them from their workout sessions. Recently Krishna had shared a pic in which she was seen lifting her brother on her shoulders. Sharing the post, she captioned it by writing he’s always got my back and she will forever lift him up.

Krishna also shares a close bond with Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. They can be seen showering love to each other with compliments on social media posts. Krishna has also stayed in the news recently because of her breakup with Eban Hyams.

She is also a tattoo maniac and has several inks on her body including a fairy godmother on her hand which symbolises protection and guidance and collection of stars tattooed on her wrist.