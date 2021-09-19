Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Celebrates with Boyfriend Varun Sood, Cuts Cake

Reality show actor Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday, marking a victorious end to her stay at the house hosted by Karan Johar. Divya’s name was announced by Gauahar Khan, actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner, leading Karan to exclaim “Woman power zindabad”.

A journalism student who went on to become a choreographer and actress (seen most recently in the web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2), Divya had previously won the reality show Ace of Space 1 after being the runner-up at MTV Splitsvilla 10. Divya took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, the Bigg Boss trophy and wins a place, along with the other four finalists, in Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan, opening shortly on the television channel Colors.

After the victory, Divya got a chance to celebrate with her boyfriend Varun Sood. They cut cake and enjoyed their moment in the limelight with friends.

Right from the start of Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks, Agarwal kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, who got her fair share of attention because of the arrest of her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, for allegedly being the kingpin of the Mumbai porn racket, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

