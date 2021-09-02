Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Urfi Javed Shows Off Bra Underneath Her Outfit, Gets Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed’s reality show stint may have been short lived but her latest airport outing has got the attention of netizens. Urfi wore a crop denim jacket, revealing her bra underneath. Many social media users questioned her choice of clothes and some even termed it outrageous.

An Instagram user commented, “What nonsense is this? Who wears such clothes… disgusting.” Dissatisfied with the inscription on her jacket, a user wrote, ‘Stop using plastic’ to which another replied, “Stop using plastic? what an irony, there must be 1/2 kg on her face and products she uses count more. Hypocrisy.”

Urfi was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. It came as a massive shock to her as well as Bigg Boss viewers, with many calling it “unfair.” A section on Twitter also expressed disappointment over Urfi’s elimination, saying that she was “quite entertaining” to watch.

“I’m still crying. I can’t even describe how frustrated I am. I genuinely felt that I deserved to stay in the house. I was giving my one hundred percent in the show. I know for a fact that there are so many people in the house who do nothing except eating and talking nonsense,” Urfi told News18 after her eviction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here