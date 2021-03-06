Bigg Boss 14 Finale Enters Top 5, Kundali Bhagya Out of List

Daily soap Kundali Bhagya, which used to top the TRP charts almost every week, is out of the top five shows on Hindi TV. Also, Salman Khad-led reality show Bigg Boss 14’s grand finale episode becomes the third most-watched in this week.

As per the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between February 20 and 26, Anupamaa, starring actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, still remains on the top. This show was launched in July last year, after 3 months delay due to shutting down of the shootings and other production work due to Covid-19 scare.

Along with Anupamaa, another recently launched show Imlie has also managed to hold its second position on the TRP charts this week. It is a story of an urban guy marrying a rural girl under pressure by the villagers. But, the former moves on with his life and re-marries his girlfriend upon reaching city.

At third spot is Bigg Boss 14’s grand finale episode. The controversial reality show concluded on February 21 with TV actress Rubina Dilaik emerging as the winner. She took home the cash prize of Rs 36 lakh. Her rival inside the house, singer Rahul Vaidya was crowned the first runner-up.

Apart from these, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stands at fourth. The show features Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been taken forward by actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra left the show. Like Hina and Karan, Shivangi and Mohsin have also become household names and viewers enjoy the on-screen chemistry between the two. It is at fifth position on TRP chart.