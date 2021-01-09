Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Shares His New Mantra in Life with Uber Cool Picture

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has quoted rapper Rick Ross in his latest post on Instagram, to underline his new mantra in life. “Every day I’M HUSTLING..!!” wrote Asim, borrowing from Ross’s hit track “Hustln'”.

He shared the note with a picture where he is seen sitting in front of the bonnet of a car. In the image, he wears basketball shorts, T-shirt, chunky glasses and a cap.

Asim was recently seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new song “Veham” along with actress Sakshi Malik. He was recently seen in a music video with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Asim and Himanshi met for the first time in the reality show. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Post the reality show, Asim and Himanshi have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla sohna nai.