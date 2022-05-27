Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Kabir Singh 2 Are Confirmed; Producer Divulges Details

While Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is continuing its dream run at the box office, we bring its fans an exciting piece of news. The movie’s third part is on the cards. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Pinkvilla, the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have confirmed that the franchise will certainly be taken forward. They also said that Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film, Kabir Singh, is also likely to turn into a franchise.

When asked about the projects which should be turned into franchises, Bhushan Kumar told the entertainment portal, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. ” Murad Khetani also said that the character is quite popular. He added that he’d love if Bhushan makes Aashiqui 3 soon.

The report quoted them as saying, “We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time.”

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaahas earned ₹84.78 crore at the box office, within six days of the film’s release. Notably, it made one of the highest opening collections for this year, among Hindi releases.

Ahead of the film release, Kartik had told PTI, “It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way and yet retain the element of the original movie. The scale in which it was made, it’s much larger and wider. We are hopeful a lot of families will come and watch it. This is a different and new story. It is not a remake, it is a sequel, which has a new story, set in the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which will make people nostalgic.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s original version which features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead was released in 2007. It was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

On the other hand, the 2019 released film Kabir Singh, featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is also a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and was a huge success at the box office.

