Bharti Singh Trolls Bell Bottom Actor Vaani Kapoor Over Skinny Figure

The Kapil Sharma Show is finally back with a new season and host Kapil Sharma has returned with his team of comic actors. On Sunday night, team of Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani, arrived for the promotions of their now-released film and indulged in friendly banter with Kapil and the studio audiences.

During a new show segment, Post Ka Postmortem, Kapil reads out interesting comments that the netizens have shared on celebrity social media posts. A picture of Vaani appears on screen and the comment reads, “Bhains ka doodh piya karo bahut kamzor ho gayi ho” (Drink buffalo milk as your look weak). Everyone on the set is left amused and Vaani can’t help but look embarrassed.

Later, Bharti Singh arrives for a short segment of fun with the cast of Bell Bottom. Upon her arrival, she hugs Vaani and finding too much room after wrapping her arms around her, she says, “Ek aur ki jagah hai” (There is room for one more). Bharti later jokes on how she is the lady Akshay Kumar on TV always juggling between shoots on various channels.

Here is Vaani’s glamorous look for The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a promo of an upcoming episode, it is revealed that Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra will be arriving on the next episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show and the team will be paying tribute to their prolific journey in the film industry.

