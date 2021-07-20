Best Songs of the G.O.D’s K-pop Star

Joon Park, the popular Korean American K-pop artist, turns 52 this year. He was born on July 20, 1969. Park Joon-hyung aka Joon Park has been well-known for being the leader and rapper of the Korean pop group g.o.d. The band came into being in 1999. Joon’s trademark compositions had a great charm owing to his unique amalgamation of Korean and Western music.

The actor-singer has created a number of mind-blowing songs over the years. Riding high on popularity, Joon has been quite the star. His YouTube channel named Wassup Man has 2.35 million followers. It is considered as one of the most viewed and popular channels. On the special occasion of his birthday, we present to you a collection of Joon’s top 6 songs:

To Mother: This was the debut song of this South Korean boy band g.o.d. that went on to draw a lot of attention. The R&B music, rhythmic, heart touching chorus won millions of hearts. The song was the most requested song on the radio stations back then owing to its popularity. It is said that the song’s lyrics were inspired from Joon’s childhood.

Love and Remember: From the same band g.o.d.,this amazing song was thoroughly enjoyed by people. It was from the album Chapter 2and sung by the 5 band members — Joon, Danny, Hoyoung, Taewoo, Kyesang. There’s also a Chinese version of this song.

A Funny But Sad Day: It’s a smooth, soulful song by the g.o.d. band that narrates a beautiful story.

Fine Dust: In this music video by UV, we can see Joon grooving to the peppy track. It’s a hilarious, futuristic music video.

1990s: Sung by Park Joonhyung, Lee Jihye, Jang Suwon and Hye Rin, this song was from Event King.

Gotta clue: It’s from the album Exposed that had lyrics by CoCo Lee, and featured Joon once again.

