Best Places in NCR to Ring in the New Year

It’s the time to awaken the party animal within you and welcome the New Year with a bash. There is a night curfew in place in Delhi from 11 pm on December 31st to 6 am on January 1st and 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2nd. Large gatherings are also not allowed, so you should keep all guidelines in mind in case you are planning to head out in the evening. We have selected some places that are hosting New Year events or places where you can visit after taking all precautions.

Privee, Delhi

The best groovy party place in town, Privee at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel complex always attracts partygoers. This year, celebrities Jass Manak and Raftaar will grace the event and perform till past midnight to welcome 2021.

Cyber Hub, Gurgaon

The hub for New Year parties in Gurgaon, Cyber Hub is the place to be on the New Year’s eve if you are in town. Full with cafes, restaurants and bars, Cyber Hub will give a lot of options for you to pick from based on the deals.

AnnaMaya, Aerocity Delhi

Delicious festive treats, music, dance and fun unlimited awaits you at AnnaMaya in Delhi’s Aerocity. The best place for families, this place has a full-fledged fun and entertainment zone for kids as well. The food, especially desserts, are to die for.

DLF Mall of India, Noida

Head to the DLF Mall of India in Noida Sector 18 for a fun Smaaash Carnival with your friends. While there’s food, music and dance, entertainment will also be limitless as there are contests and giveaways included. Plus, safety has been given utmost importance, which is why all the guests will be provided with face masks.

Aqua The Park, Delhi

Located in the heart of Delhi, in Connaught Place, Aqua The Park has the perfect setting for the couples looking forward to welcoming the New Year together. With an evening full of music and dance, you will be grooving at the best New Year party in town.