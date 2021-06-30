Best Performances of the Versatile Comedy Star

Allari Naresh is a well-known actor of the South Indian film industry. The star has featured in around 55 movies so far. Edara Naresh aka Allari Naresh is the son of Eedara Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, the famous director known for his comedy films. Allari has acted mainly in Telugu films and established himself as a pretty bankable, credible performer. A versatile actor, Allari has a superb flair for comedy.

As the handsome Tollywood actor steps into his 39th year, let’s take a look at his best movies that were loved by the audience:

Thotti Gang

It was a superhit Telugu movie directed by Allaris’s father, Satyanarayana, which saw Allari display an excellent comic timing as he played the character of Achi Babu, one who is conflicted in love. This comedy film starred Prabhu Deva, Anita Hassanandani, besides Allari.

Gamyam

This movie of Allari turned out to be quite moving and was praised for its great artistic representation. Directed by Krish, this road movie had Allari play Gaali Seenu, a well meaning motorbike thief. The actor was highly appreciated for his incredible performance by both critics and audience alike. He won Nandi Award and Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his portrayal.

Kithakithalu

Yet another movie of Allari to become a blockbuster was Kithakithalu, under his father’s direction. Allari essayed the role of Relangi Rajababu, a simple, good man who seeks divorce, in this romcom.

Sudigadu

This was an action-parody film where Allari played double role. Allari delivered a knockout performance essaying the role of father and son. The film was a huge box office success.

Maharishi

Allari once again won the Best Actor in Supporting Role Zee Cine award, for his role in this action drama film. Directed by Vamshi Paidipallt, this National Award winning film starred Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Naandhi

That Allari is an actor who equally excels in all kinds of roles remarkably is proven time and again. This crime courtroom drama movie is testimony to Allari’s versatility. He effortlessly plays the role of a prisoner under trial with such conviction that critics considered this as one of his career-best performances.

