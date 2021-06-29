Best Performances of the Charming Actor

Harish Kalyan is a prominent south Indian movie star, who made his debut in 2010 with Sindhu Samaveli, which was a controversial film. The handsome actor is mostly known for his roles in Tamil and Telugu movies. In his career spanning 11 years, Harish established himself as a credible, bankable and excellent performer having featured in many movies like Aridhu Aridhu, Sattapadi Kutram, Jai Sriram, Chandhamama, and others.

The Coimbatore-born actor is also a playback singer trained in Hindustani music. Harish has been quite a popular, inspiring star with a significant mass appeal. He got voted as the Chennai Times Most Desirable Man 2020 (by Times of India). Harish was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss (Tamil) Season 1.

As the young actor turns 31, let’s look at his best performances:

Poriyaalan (Engineer): This movie captured one of Harish’s breakthrough performances. His portrayal of the character Saravanan, a young civil engineer who gets involved in a real estate fraud, was commendable. Both the critics and audience thoroughly enjoyed and praised Harish’s terrific acting. Thanukumar directed this movie and it also starred Rakshita, Achyuth Kumar.

Vil ambu (Bow and Arrow): It was an action thriller movie directed by Ramesh Subramaniam. Harish essayed the role of one of the 2 central characters, Arul. It was a very well made, engaging thriller where his performance was highly appreciated.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (Love, love, love): Directed by Elan, this was a Tamil romantic comedy that starred Harish and Raiza Wilson as the lead actors. The film won several awards including one for Harish as the Edison Award as the Romantic Hero of the year. He played the character of a simple, naive IT professional, who is head over heels in love with a colleague.

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum (King of Spades and Queen of Hearts): In this romantic thriller directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, Harish delivered a knockout performance. Harish had put on a few extra kilos for this role of a violent, possessive man.

Dharala Prabhu (Generous Lord): It was the remake of the Bollywood movie Vicky Donor. Harish received great reviews for his role in this romcom directed by Krishna Marimuthu. The movie opened to a great box office collection.

