Best Movies of the South Indian Actor

The very versatile, South Indiain actor Siddharth is rightly known as the pan-Indian actor. An actor par excellence, the birthday boy has been part of many popular films. He is a brilliant performer known for his work not only in Tamil film industry but also in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Malayalam movies.

The star had won millions of hearts through his acting. He has been known to don several hats, as screenwriter, producer and playback singer. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his memorable movies:

Gruham:It’s a gripping, horror flick that had Siddharth play the role of a surgeon. The movie was also named The House Next Door. It starred Andrea Jeremiah alongside the actor. The powerful visuals and amazing performances made the movie a worthy watch.

Striker: It was an action, crime drama directed by Chandan Arora. It also became the first Indian film to be released in theatres and on YouTube on the same day. Siddharth’s spontaneity earned him a lot of positive reviews from critics. Prominent stars Anupam Kher and Ankur Vikal have also starred in the movie.

Bommarillu:This romantic comedy starring Siddharth, Genelia Deshmukh and Prakash Raj was a huge hit. The film received great reviews and Siddharth was highly appreciated. It went on to be remade in Tamil, Bengali and Hindi, owing to its popularity.

Kaaviya Thalaivan:This was a historical comedy film directed by Vasanthabalan. Siddharth played the role of Thalaivankottai Kaliappa Bhagavathar in the movie. He received Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the movie that revolved around the lives of two theatre artistes.

Rang De Basanti:Directed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this iconic movie had an ensemble star cast with Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Siddharth. The latter essayed the role of Bhagat Singh within the documentary in the film made on the Indian freedom fighters. The actor won Screen Award in the Best Male Debut category for this film.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here