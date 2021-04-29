Best Movies of the Legendary Actor

The decision to retire from the entertainment industry by Daniel Day-Lewis in the year 2017 surprised the entire segment. The legendary actor’s recently released Phantom Thread will furnish his fans with the opportunity to see the actor in action one last time.

Day-Lewis is also the only actor to receive three Oscars for his performance in movies including Lincoln, There Will be Blood and My Left Foot. Below we have curated a list of some of his best movies which fetched the actor a lot of praise for his performance.

THERE WILL BE BLOOD

The movie features Day-Lewis performing as Daniel Plainview, a silver prospector who finds oil near Los Angeles. He then sets up a drilling firm in the area and lives a life encircling money, power and leverage.

GANGS OF NEW YORK

The movie captures New York during the 1860s and Day-Lewis plays the role of Bill “The Butcher” who possessed a fierce anti-Catholic and anti-Irish army.

THE AGE OF INNOCENCE

The movie featured the duo of Day-Lewis and Martin Scorsese and its storyline dates back to 1870 in New York. Day-Lewis in the movie aims to tie the knot with May Welland, a role performed by Winona Ryder.

MY LEFT FOOT

Day-Lewis bagged was honoured with a Best Actor Academy Award for his exceptional performance in the movie. The actor played the role of an Irish painter and writer by the name Cristy Brown in the film.

THE UNBEARABLE LIGHTNESS OF BEING

The movie features Day-Lewis playing the role of a brain surgeon who lives with an artist Sabrina, played by Lena Olin.

A ROOM WITH A VIEW

Day-Lewis in the film has played a supporting role of Cecil Vyse, who asks Lucy Honeychurch (played by Helena Bonham Carter) to marry him.

